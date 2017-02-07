The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), reported more than 10 accidents on Interstate 94 near Interstates 494 and 694 before 8:45 a.m.

Seven cars spun into a ditch while exiting I-94 onto Radio Drive around 8:30 a.m.

A tow truck and a Woodbury Public Safety vehicle were on the scene.

MnDOT has noted several other crashes across the metro.

Kevin Gutknecht, a spokesman for the department, said in a Tweet that trucks are putting down salt on roads. He also and urged drivers to slow down.

The Twin Cities may see a light dusting of snow in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.