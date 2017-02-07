Icy roads cause headaches during Tuesday morning commute in Woodbury
Freezing mist caused slick roads during the Tuesday morning commute, leading to multiple spinouts and crashes near Woodbury and across the metro.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), reported more than 10 accidents on Interstate 94 near Interstates 494 and 694 before 8:45 a.m.
Seven cars spun into a ditch while exiting I-94 onto Radio Drive around 8:30 a.m.
A tow truck and a Woodbury Public Safety vehicle were on the scene.
MnDOT has noted several other crashes across the metro.
Kevin Gutknecht, a spokesman for the department, said in a Tweet that trucks are putting down salt on roads. He also and urged drivers to slow down.
The Twin Cities may see a light dusting of snow in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.