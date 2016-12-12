Authorities ID Woodbury woman in fatal morning crash
A Woodbury woman was killed in a fatal accident Monday morning after driving into a tow truck.
Authorities said the tow truck was responding to another crash on the shoulder of Interstate 494 near its intersection with Hardman Avenue just before 6 a.m. when another vehicle rear-ended the truck in South St. Paul.
The Minnesota State Patrol identified the driver of the vehicle as Lynn Stackpole, 53, of Woodbury.
She died as a result of injuries she sustained, according to the State Patrol.
The tow truck driver was not injured in the crash.
The State Patrol has observed more than 1,000 statewide crashes during the weekend, with the majority of crashes occurring in the Twin Cities Metro.