Missing Woodbury teen found

Sager was in good health when authorities located him, according to a Woodbury Public Safety statement.

His disappearance prompted a large community response, with scores of volunteers participating in ground searches and hanging up fliers, as well as sharing information on social media.

Woodbury Public Safety also deployed aerial drones in attempts to locate him -- the first time the agency has utilized the technology.

He was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Sager is also known to take frequent long walks and bike rides, and law enforcement first needed to rule to establish a search area and attempt to check areas where he may have went to, said Woodbury Police Spokeswoman Michelle Okada.

Authorities worried about Sager’s safety in part due to him having a high-functioning type of autism. They also said he is trusting of others and may have got into a car with a stranger.

Sager is a part of the South Washington County Schools’ Next Step program.

State Patrol located Sager near Interstate 494 and Dobb Road shortly after 2:30 p.m.