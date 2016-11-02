Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Help sought in finding missing Woodbury man

    By Youssef Rddad Today at 9:54 a.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man with autism who recently went missing.

    Austin Sager is described as 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He normally wears eyeglasses, and he might be wearing a blue shirt.

    Concern for the 18-year-old known to take frequent walks in the Cottage Grove or Woodbury area, was raised at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

    Woodbury Public Safety published a request Wednesday morning asking for people to call 911 if they see him.

    He is the daughter of Lori Sager, well known in the Woodbury music and theater scene.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentswoodburysocialPolicemissing
    Advertisement