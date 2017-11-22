Search
    Reports: Two more women accuse Sen. Al Franken of groping them

    By Forum News Service on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:44 p.m.
    Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 18, 2017. Many voters in Minnesota were not ready to demand Franken’s resignation after he became the latest public figure to be accused of mistreating women, even after aiming the same call at two state legislators accused of sexual harassment earlier this month. (Tom Brenner/copyright 2017 The New York Times)

    U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., faces new allegations of sexual assault after two unnamed women have come forward accusing Franken of grabbing their buttocks on separate occasions, the Huffington Post and Star Tribune is reporting.

    According to the Star Tribune, each woman spoke on condition of anonymity about events they said occurred during Franken's first Senate campaign.

    Radio host Leeann Tweeden came forward last week with allegations that Franken had kissed and groped her without her consent during a 2006 USO tour.

    Then, on Monday, Nov. 20, Lindsay Menz accused Franken of groping her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

    This is a developing story.

    Forum News Service

