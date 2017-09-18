Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Part of Woodbury Drive to close next week

    By Woodbury Newsroom Today at 12:00 p.m.

    A portion of Woodbury Drive/County Highway 19 north of Valley Creek Road is slated to close for six days beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27.

    The road will be closed to traffic between Regatta Drive and Fox Run Road/Wynstone Drive through Oct. 5. The detour will be Radio Drive via Valley Creek Road and Tamarack Road.

    The closure is part of a Woodbury Drive pavement preservation project that includes resurfacing, new pedestrian ramps and guardrail end treatments. Resurfacing between Park Crossing and Tamarack Road is scheduled for the week of Oct. 4. Woodbury Drive will likely be reduced to one lane in each direction at that time.

    Read more about the project and schedule on the Washington County website: www.co.washington.mn.us/2587/County-Highway-19-Woodbury-Drive

    Explore related topics:Newswoodburyroad closureConstruction
    Advertisement