Part of Woodbury Drive to close next week
A portion of Woodbury Drive/County Highway 19 north of Valley Creek Road is slated to close for six days beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The road will be closed to traffic between Regatta Drive and Fox Run Road/Wynstone Drive through Oct. 5. The detour will be Radio Drive via Valley Creek Road and Tamarack Road.
The closure is part of a Woodbury Drive pavement preservation project that includes resurfacing, new pedestrian ramps and guardrail end treatments. Resurfacing between Park Crossing and Tamarack Road is scheduled for the week of Oct. 4. Woodbury Drive will likely be reduced to one lane in each direction at that time.
Read more about the project and schedule on the Washington County website: www.co.washington.mn.us/2587/County-Highway-19-Woodbury-Drive
