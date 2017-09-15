30 high school robotics teams to compete in Woodbury

The East Metro Collaborative Competition, a partnership among East Ridge High School, Park High School, Woodbury High School and the Math & Science Academy, will host teams from 26 other Minnesota High schools.

The opening ceremony for the event, hosted by Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, starts at 8:30 a.m.

The teams will compete head-to-head on playing fields with robots they designed, built and programmed until about 4:30 p.m.