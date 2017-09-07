Janechek honored for 20 years of leading Woodbury Days

This year, Janechek served her final year as the Woodbury Days Council president after 20 years at the organization's helm.

The three-day event this year attracted 35,000 attendees — about half of Woodbury's total population— with food, vendors, rides, demonstrations, music and a parade.

Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens honored Janechek with an award following the Woodbury Ambassadors coronation Monday, Aug. 28.

"She works relentlessly for 10 months every year prior to the event in order to create and perfect for our community three fun days," Giuliani Stephens said. "She commits to months of preparation, emails, phone calls, and she attends all the subcommittee meetings, as well."

During the presentation, the mayor credited Janechek with the event's growth over the years "while maintaining the balance of our traditional favorites."

During her first year leading the council, Janechek shifted the focus from the event's craft fair to a business fair, which initially featured 35 local businesses.

The fair has since grown to include more than 140 businesses this year.

She also proposed the concept for Taste of Woodbury, a popup food market at the event that features fare from more than a dozen area restaurants.

The most significant development Janechek said she's witnessed over the year is the continued community support.

"When I first go involved with the event, I didn't realise how important it is to a community to have an event like this," Janechek said. "It involved so many different elements of the community — not just the people coming to the park, but the businesses that support it and the organizations. To me, that's the part that makes it truly Woodbury Days because there's so many Woodbury things, people and organizations involved."

Janechek cited health issues for her departure from her role as council president, but she said she'll be leaving the charge in good hands.

"I'm really excited for the future of the event," she said. "We still are looking for a president, but the people that are stepping up beyond that within the organization will do a great job. They probably won't need a whole lot from me, but if they do, I'll be there to help wherever I can. They'll be doing fine."