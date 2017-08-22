Woodbury Days Medallion Hunt Clue 5:

Amid orange you ought look port

Near signs of hobby or sport

The three-day Woodbury Days festival runs Aug. 25-28, but the annual medallion hunt already is underway.

The medallion hunt is co-sponsored by the Woodbury Bulletin and Anchor Bank of Woodbury.

Clues leading searches to the medallion will be released daily through Woodbury Days, or until the medallion is found. (Clues will not be posted on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19- 20.)

Visit Anchor Bank, 1920 Donegal Drive in Woodbury, to read the clue by 9 a.m. each day.

Call the Woodbury Bulletin's hotline for the medallion hunt at 651-319-4488, where hunters may listen to a voice recording of the most current clue after 11 a.m. daily. Clues will also be posted on woodburybulletin.com at 11 a.m. each release day.

The prize is $500, courtesy of Anchor Bank of Woodbury. The winner is guaranteed the first half of the prize. The second half of the prize is secured when the medallion is returned by a Woodbury Days button holder and the winner calls 651-702-0973 to alert the Woodbury Bulletin. (If the medallion is found outside regular business hours, call 651-248-7197 or email news@rivertowns.net.)

Anchor Bank will present the prize. Any winner who doesn't have the Button of Savings will receive only $250 of the prize, courtesy of Anchor Bank.

Return the medallion to the bank, during weekday business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to claim the prize.

The button

The Button of Savings qualifies registered button holders to be entered into dozens of drawings, as well as the full prize for the medallion hunt, savings through Sept. 15 with Woodbury area merchants, and free admission to events in the month leading up to the festival and various fee-free activities during the festival.

Buttons can be purchased at:

• College Nannies Sitters Tutors, 1785 Radio Drive, Suite C1

• Complete Nutrition, 8144 Coller Way

• Cub Foods, 8432 Tamarack Village

• Culver's, 520 Woodbury Drive

• Dorothy Ann Bakery and Cafe, 710 Commerce Drive, Suite 100

• Excel Lifeforce Martial Arts Training Center, 707 Commerce Drive, Suite 150

• Fractional Toys, 7500 Hudson Blvd., Suite 100, Oakdale

• Holiday Stationstores (Seasons Market), 757 Radio Drive

• Kowalski's, 8505 Valley Creek Road

• Lunds & Byerlys, 7050 Valley Creek Plaza

• Noodles and Company, 580 Woodbury Drive and 7455 Currell Blvd.

• Paradise Car Wash, 600 Woodbury Drive

• PostNet, 7455 Currell Blvd. Suite 111

• Primrose Schools, 10350 City Walk Drive

• Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 595 Hale Ave. N., Oakdale

• State Farm (Geri Martin), 1520 Woodlane Drive

• Sweet Peas Floral, 783 Radio Drive, Suite 111

• Ultimate Martial Arts, 2110 Eagle Creek Lane, Suite 250

• Valley Orthodontics, 707 Commerce Drive, Suite 110

• Whole Foods, 305 Radio Drive

Buttons cost $5 apiece in advance or $6 at the event. A family four-pack costs $15 in advance, or $20 on the day of the event.

For more information about Woodbury Days, go to woodburydays.com or download the Woodbury Days app on your smartphone.

Previous clues:

Clue 1

Woodbury Days is the 'talk of the town' for sure

It's a great celebration of our city, we do concur

So why not get a headstart on the games and fun

And start looking for the medallion with this clue No. 1

Clue 2

It's Day 2 of the contest and Woodbury Days is drawing near

With hiding spots aplenty, where, oh where, should one steer

As you plan your search, an important rule is this

Stray from city property and the prize you will miss

Clue 3

The weekend is here, it's time to cheer

Your prize is near trees, not in the clear

Head for the parks, and that's no lark

There's much to search, so look for old bark

Clue 4

It's the week of the fest, step up your pursuit

Head east of the interstate to find the loot

With each day more people join the search

Maybe you'll find the prize nestled beneath a perch