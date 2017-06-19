Search
    Slavin, a 'friend and colleague,' remembered in moment of silence

    By William Loeffler Today at 10:29 a.m.
    The South Washington School Board observed a moment of silence at its June 8 meeting in memory of member Joe Slavin, who died June 7. Pictured (from left) are Superintendent Keith Jacobus and board members Katy McElwee-Stevens, Ron Kath, Tracy Brunnette and Michelle Witte. Other board members and district staff (not pictured) also observed the moment of silence. William Loeffler/RiverTown MultiMedia1 / 3
    South Washington School Board member Michelle Witte sits next to the vacant seat of colleague Joe Slavin, who died a day earlier. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multmedia2 / 3
    A red rose marks the empty seat of the late Joe Slavin at the June 8 South Washington School Board meeting at the District Service Center, a day after his death. Board members and District 833 staff observed a moment of silence in honor of their colleague. Those pictured include board members Ron Kath, Tracy Brunnette and Michelle Witte, Community Education Director Bob Lawrence and Matt Dorschner, director of Teaching and Learning Services. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    South Washington County School Board members and District 833 staff honored Joe Slavin with a moment of silence at their June 8 meeting.

    The death of Slavin, the South Washington County School board member and Oakdale principal found dead in a Woodbury park June 7, was ruled a suicide.

    "Joe was a colleague and a friend," board Chairwoman Katy McElwee-Stevens said in prepared remarks.

    Slavin offered the board great insight by having been a teacher, principal and a board member, McElwee-Stevens said. She also recalled his "amazing sense of timing" and clever humor.

    "We will miss Joe's input and spirit," she said before the moment of silence.

