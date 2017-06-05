For the roughly 420 students who dressed in royal blue caps and gowns, it signified the end of their high school career. But before graduates received their diplomas Sunday evening, June 4, at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, they gave a final ear to their principal and classmates.

In a commencement speech, Sofia Nwanokwale, 18, touched on what she saw as her classmates' futures.

"Maybe it's the future teacher in me, but when I look out across the sea of blue, I don't just see faces of my peers," Nwanokwale said. "I see potential. I see doctors; I see artists; I see engineers; I see lawyers; I see politicians. But most importantly, I see world-changers."

Sarah Sorenson-Wagner, the school's principal, also recognized students who participated in the school's Spanish immersion program, athletics, honors classes, the arts and other extracurricular activities.

As students received their diplomas, Sorenson-Wagner extended a handshake. In several instances, her extended arm was returned with a hug.

Sunday's ceremony was one of three graduations in South Washington County Schools this past weekend. About 1,300 received their diplomas.