"Be confident, be caring, but most of all, be you."

Dolezal, the student-selected speaker for the ceremony, encouraged his classmates to use the confidence fostered at East Ridge as they approach the next step in their lives.

"It is unfortunate that the world ahead is not a perfect one, but sometimes things break because they're meant to be fixed, and the darkest hour is always just before the dawn," he said. "I've spent the past four years with you all, and I can genuinely say that I've never met a more thoughtful, intelligent and attractive group of 400-plus people my own age."

Speakers emphasized a roster of students' accomplishments throughout the last four years, including a football conference win, the robotics team advancing to national competitions and admissions into nearly every Ivy League school.

East Ridge Class President Hayden Schulz credited students' success to support from teachers, administration and the Woodbury community.

"This support was not just at football games," he said. "This support was in classrooms, and it also took place in the auditorium for sold-out theatre performances. While we certainly accomplished a lot as a class, we wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of our community."