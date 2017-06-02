In just a couple months, the Woodbury Lions Club accumulated 450 pairs of glasses from a dozen collection boxes throughout the city.

That number is expected to double by the time Lions Club member Don Place turns them in at the collection site in St. Cloud.

"Five or six times a year, I'll make a delivery, and it's probably going to be in that 1,000-glasses range," Place said. "But when you add up all our clubs together, it's a lot more than that."

Woodbury is home to one of nearly 600 Lions Club chapters in Minnesota alone. More than 46,000 chapters operate worldwide.

Founded in 1917, the organization works to address health issues like diabetes, vision loss and hearing disabilities, as well as disaster relief and other community services.

Members who collect the donated glasses are tasked with cleaning each pair, sorting them by prescription strength and delivering them to the organization's closest eyeglass recycling center. From there, the glasses are sent to countries around the world.

U.S. laws restrict the donation of prescription glasses, but the prescriptions are matched as well as possible with people overseas who may have limited access to vision health care.

The Woodbury Lions Club collects used glasses throughout the year.

Prescription glasses, sunglasses and reader glasses that are free of cracks or other damage can be dropped in one of 12 yellow and blue donation boxes at the following Woodbury locations:

• America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, 9965 Hudson Place, Suite 660

• Associated Bank, 1835 Radio Drive

• King of Kings Church, 1583 Woodlane Drive

• Mead Optometry, 1502 Woodlane Drive

• Sam's Club, 9925 Hudson Place

• St. Paul Opticians Midwest Eye/Ear Center, 2080 Woodwinds Drive

• Vision World, 2080 Woodwinds Drive

• Walmart, 1785 Radio Drive

• Woodbury City Hall, 8301 Valley Creek Road

• Woodbury Eye Clinic, 2070 Eagle Creek Lane., Suite 200

• Woodbury United Methodist Church, 7465 Steepleview Road

• Woodbury YMCA, 2175 Radio Drive