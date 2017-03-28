According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at about 7:23 a.m. when the driver of a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, which was traveling south on Polk County Road 2, did not stop at a stop sign and hit the school bus, which had been driving east on State Highway 92 and was turning onto County Road 2.

Wayne Olson, the superintendent of Clearbrook-Gonvick schools, said children of various ages had been riding the bus when it was hit, though none suffered injuries more serious than bumps and bruises.

The driver of the SUV, 53-year-old Scott Alan Aune, Grygla, Minn., suffered non-life threatening injuries. Olson said the school bus sustained significant damage.

---

St. Cloud student last seen leaving nightclub early Saturday

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—A 21-year-old St. Cloud State student last seen leaving a St. Cloud nightclub early Saturday morning, March 25, remains missing.

Video footage shows Jesse Aaron Dady walking alone in the city after leaving the Red Carpet nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Friends last saw him during a scuffle at The Press Bar & Parlor, according to a Facebook post by Locate The Missing and shared by Stearns County.

Dady is 6-foot, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The Princeton native was last seen wearing a bright orange hat, gray jacket and blue jeans, the post said.

Anyone with information on Dady should call 911 or contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.