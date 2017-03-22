The Minnesota Department of Human Services revoked the license of Susan Caird after finding her responsible for child neglect in the incident. Caird is the owner of Krafty Kids Kare, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.

An order of revocation drafted Friday by DHS details an Oct. 4 incident, when the Brainerd Police Department received a call reporting a small child was walking alone in southeast Brainerd. Officers responded at 4:47 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Eighth Street, where they met with a community member who'd noticed the child and called police. That location is more than one-quarter of a mile away from the day care.

Unsure where the child belonged, the officers brought the 3-year-old back to the police station. At 5:45 p.m., nearly an hour after the child was found by police, Caird called to report the child missing. This was five minutes after the day care provider called the child's parents, the order addressed to Caird stated.

---

Customs officials say Canadian woman had drugs stashed inside her

WARROAD, Minn. — A Canadian woman who was detained at a Minnesota port of entry Sunday, March 19, had a half-ounce of marijuana stashed inside her, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said.

CBP officials say a 26-year-old woman from Big Island, Ont., was crossing into the U.S. at the Warroad with two other Canadian citizens when the car was selected for a secondary inspection.

The woman's name was not released by CBP.

When officers were searching the vehicle, they reported to a strong odor of marijuana. During questioning, CBP says the woman admitted to having concealed marijuana in a body cavity to cross the border. The woman was transported to a medical clinic where a package containing 13 grams of marijuana was removed from her body.

She was issued a citation for possession of marijuana by the Roseau County Sheriff's Office, the CBP said. In Minnesota, marijuana possession up to 42.5 grams is a misdemeanor punishable by a $200 fine.

---

Report: Woman who died in jail died of natural causes

MOORHEAD—A 19-year-old woman who died Nov. 3 after experiencing a medical emergency at the Clay County Jail died from acute bronchopneumonia, according to information contained in the death certificate for Abby Lee Rudolph of Fargo.

The death certificate, on file with the Minnesota Department of Health's Office of Vital Records, lists the manner of Rudolph's death as natural and indicates neither injury nor trauma contributed to her death.

Bronchopneumonia is a medical condition affecting the lungs.

Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist said in November that Rudolph experienced a medical emergency the afternoon of Nov. 3.

"She was getting ill, so we called an ambulance," Bergquist said.

When the Sheriff's Office was asked about Rudolph's death on Tuesday, March 21, questions were referred to the Twin Cities offices of an attorney representing the county's insurance company.

---

Man who took truck from impound lot faces charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man accused by Dilworth police of taking a truck out of an impound lot in Moorhead has been been charged in Clay County District Court with possessing illegal drugs in connection with a search of the truck.

Matthew K. Krebs, 34, whose address in court documents is listed as Breckenridge, faces four counts of possessing controlled substances, including one count of fourth-degree possession of phencyclidine, an hallucinogen.

The truck was seized pending civil forfeiture hearings and Krebs later stole the truck from a Moorhead impound lot where it was being held, according to the court documents, which added that charges are expected to be filed in connection with the taking of the truck from the impound lot.

An arrest warrant was issued in conjunction with the drug charges Krebs faces.

In a phone interview conducted after the truck was taken from the impound lot, Krebs maintained that the seizure and search of his leased vehicle were unlawful and he believed he had done nothing wrong.

---

Dayton vetoes co-op bill

ST. PAUL—Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a bill written to drop electrical cooperatives and municipal utilities from Minnesota Public Utilities Commission oversight.

The governor said the bill, written by Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, would eliminate protections Minnesotans enjoy when the PUC regulates their electric operations.

"I have heard from many Minnesotans in opposition to this bill," Dayton wrote in his veto letter.

The governor told of a farmer who could not settle a dispute with his cooperative, but once the PUC got involved it was resolved.

He also told about Archer Daniels Midland Co. going to the PUC when its municipal utility was charging more than 300 percent what others bill for standby electric service. If the bill became law, Dayton said, ADM may have moved its facility elsewhere.

The legislation also contained a provision that solar energy advocates said would slow the energy source's expansion.

"This legislation would create uncertainty for all municipal and cooperative electric utility customers seeking to produce their own renewable and efficient energy," Dayton said. "It could impact economic development in greater Minnesota, and the thousands of jobs in renewable energy in our state."