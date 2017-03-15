Officers later learned of a third victim, a 31-year-old male from West Fargo, N.D. None of the wounds were life-threatening.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, the release said, but the three victims were "reluctant" to share any information with police. Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate the incident.

---

Man dies in rollover near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—A 41-year-old Naytahwaush, Minn., man died in a rollover Tuesday about 10:30 a.m. seven miles north of Detroit Lakes.

Marvin Tibbetts Jr. was taken to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes where he died.

According to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, a witness said they saw Tibbetts Jr. lose control of 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, enter the ditch and hit an approach before to rest against a tree along County Highway 21.

---

Gonvick man dies in Polk County crash

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—A 31-year-old Gonvick, Minn., man died early Tuesday, March 14, in a one-vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on Highway 92 just east of Gully, Minn.

The victim's car was westbound on Highway 92 when it went off the road, rolled, and came to rest on its tires.

The victim's name was not released.

---

Homeowner charged with arson after fire destroys Ottertail home

OTTERTAIL, Minn. — Fire heavily damaged a home here Saturday night, March 11, resulting in officials calling it a complete loss, an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department deputy reported.

The homeowner, 35-year-old Cody James Dahl, has been charged with first-degree arson after the Minnesota State Fire Marshall and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office say Dahl gathered up flammable materials in the attached garage of his home and lit them on fire around 9:40 p.m. He reportedly used a lighter and accelerant.

Dahl then purportedly left the home right after that and was pulled over by Otter Tail County Deputies.

Authorities haven't determined a motive for the fire, according to the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.

Fire departments from Ottertail, Perham and Battle Lake responded to the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

----

Willmar School Board chairman dies at 45

WILLMAR, Minn. — Jared Anez, chairman of the Willmar School Board, died unexpectedly Tuesday.

Anez, 45, reportedly was found unresponsive after working out and showering at a Willmar health club Tuesday morning. Efforts to revive him were not successful.

Anez was elected to the School Board in the 2014 election and was elected chairman in January.

He and his wife, Kami, had owned Anez Consulting Inc. since 1997. The business provides farm level services in agronomy, engineering and conservation planning. They have five sons and one daughter.

"He was just a wonderful guy," Superintendent Jeff Holm said Tuesday afternoon. "We're all reeling from the shock of it, none more than Kami."