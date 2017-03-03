Dayton surgery to remove cancer goes 'as planned'

Dayton was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month and opted to have the prostate removed over other treatment options.

The governor, who is 70, earlier said the operation was expected to take two hours. However, his staff said he learned upon arriving at Mayo that it would take longer.

The surgery began at 7 a.m. He arrived at Mayo Wednesday night.

Dayton told reporters earlier this week that he expected to return home to St. Paul on Saturday and to be at work Monday. However, he said he may work at home or at the Capitol.

The governor's office has said Dayton will remain in touch with aides while in Rochester.

Dayton has said that he had no pain associated with his prostate issue.