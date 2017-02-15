MN Wild time at Red Rock Elementary

The group fielded students' questions about what they do for exercise, healthy eating and for becoming better Hockey players.

Nordy also minded the net during a penalty shoot-out and surrendered several goals to Folin, McKenzie and two students.

After the shoot-out, the school received new street hockey equipment from the National Hockey League and the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Each student also scored a pack of Wild Hockey card filled with tips on nutrition and fitness.

The event was part of Wild’s “face off for Fitness” program, which also visited Afton-Lakeland Elementary School last month.

The program helps kids understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle, and gives them a chance to learn more about Hockey and meet Wild Players.

More information about the program is on wild.com/fitness.