    MN Wild time at Red Rock Elementary

    By Youssef Rddad Today at 6:23 p.m.
    Minnesota Wild Defenseman Christian Folin and Wild Mascot Nordy made a special visit Wednesday afternoon to Red Rock Elementary in Woodbury. Joined by University of Minnesota Hockey alumna, Erica McKenzie, the group delivered a message on the importance of healthy eating and exercise. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)2 / 8
    Nordy gives a hi-five to a Red Rock Elementary School student. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)3 / 8
    This Red Rock Elementary student has some nifty moves and later scored against Wild Mascot Nordy who played goalie during a shoot-out. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)4 / 8
    Minnesota Wild Defenseman Christian Folin drew boos from Red Rock Elementary students Feb. 15, 2017 when he held up a cookie sign. That's because cookies are only okay to eat sometimes, the students learned. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)5 / 8
    A Red Rock Elementary kindergartner asks Wild player Christian Folin and former Ms. Hockey, Erica McKenzie, on nutrition. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)6 / 8
    The puck, or rather, ball is in the net after former U of M Women's Hockey player Erica McKenzie scores against Wild mascot Nordy. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)7 / 8
    Minnesota Wild Defenseman Christian Folin knows a thing or two about staying healthy.

    On a visit Wednesday to Red Rock Elementary School, Folin joined University of Minnesota Women’s Hockey player Erica McKenzie and Wild Mascot Nordy to share tips on what students can do to stay active and eat right.

    The group fielded students' questions about what they do for exercise, healthy eating and for becoming better Hockey players.

    Nordy also minded the net during a penalty shoot-out and surrendered several goals to Folin, McKenzie and two students.

    After the shoot-out, the school received new street hockey equipment from the National Hockey League and the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Each student also scored a pack of Wild Hockey card filled with tips on nutrition and fitness.

    The event was part of Wild’s “face off for Fitness” program, which also visited Afton-Lakeland Elementary School last month.

    The program helps kids understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle, and gives them a chance to learn more about Hockey and meet Wild Players.

    More information about the program is on wild.com/fitness.

