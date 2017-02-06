A baby girl riding in the Chrysler Town and Country minivan was not injured.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

The woman, Savannah Ellen Hinsz, was taken to Deer River Hospital. Deer River is about 15 miles west of Grand Rapids.

The minivan was headed eastbound on Itasca County Road 28, approaching Highway 6, when it skidded through a stop sign, began to roll and struck a power pole with the roof of the van, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Roads were snowy and icy when the crash was reported around 6 p.m.

Three people, including child, involved in fatal head-on crash in western Minn.

DEER CREEK, Minn. — Three people, including a 2-year-old boy, were involved in a fatal head-on car crash Sunday afternoon near here in Otter Tail County.

The victims were a 2-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman, both from Wadena, and a 63-year-old woman from Parkers Prairie, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

When contacted late Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol would not say if more than one of those victims was injured or died until the investigation was complete.

The woman from Wadena was driving westbound on Highway 29 two miles east of Deer Creek, southeast of Wadena. She tried to pass a vehicle on the two-lane highway and met head-on the woman from Parkers Prairie driving eastbound, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The child was in the westbound vehicle.

The crash happened about 3:18 p.m.