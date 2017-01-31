The pedestrian was identified as Juan Morales-Castro, 45, of Burnsville. The driver of the truck was Shawn Jacob Notermann, 35, of Shakopee.

The State Patrol said the incident remains under investigation.

Car hit man kneeling in road near Lake of the Woods, report says

BAUDETTE, Minn.—A Baudette man who was kneeling on the road was fatally hit by a car late Sunday, Jan. 29, near Lake of the Woods.

Lake of the Woods emergency responders were dispatched about 11:20 p.m. to 3992 County Road 8 about 10 miles northwest of Baudette, where a 2003 Buick Century driven by Jon Bryan Haney, 36, of Rochester, Minn., was eastbound on the road just west of Minnesota Highway 172, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. Haney told officers he saw a pedestrian kneeling on the road, and though the driver swerved, he still collided with the pedestrian, according to the release.

Haney was not injured in the crash, but the pedestrian, a 39-year-old from Baudette, died of his injuries. Haney was wearing his seat belt, and there was no alcohol in his system.

It's unclear why the man was kneeling in the roadway.

Authorities did not release the name of the pedestrian. The crash is under investigation, and the man's body will undergo an autopsy, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow, a spokesman for the State Patrol.

Baudette is about 100 miles north of Bemidji.

Sheriff says random bullet entered his daughter's bedroom

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said Monday that it was a coincidence that a bullet went through a window at his Mendota Heights home early Saturday.

Leslie said his home near Minnesota 13 and Sylandale Road was not targeted, and that no one was injured.

"This is a whole different Monday if I'm targeted and my family is in danger," he said. "My family was still in danger a little bit, but it was a random shot up in the air and it hit my house. It could have been anyone's house down the block."

Leslie said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analyzed the bullet's trajectory and determined that it had been fired into the air and "traveled and tumbled" through his 17-year-old daughter's window.

"Bullets, when shot out of a gun, are supposed to travel like a spiral of a football," he said. "But this was tumbling."