County approves 2017 budget

Residents were invited to comment on the plan at a Dec. 6 public meeting, but only one individual spoke, on an unrelated topic.

"The budget we present today is a fiscally sound budget that builds on the financial strength and stability of this organization," County Administrator Molly O'Rourke said last week at the meeting that followed the public hearing.

During the public hearing, a separate room was set aside for residents who had questions or concerns about the taxable market value of their home. That value is used to calculate each homeowner's share of the proposed levy. Proposed property tax notices were mailed last month. Seven county residents received assistance from staff in Property Records and Taxpayer Services.

Operating expenditures are expected to be $165.3 million next year, an increase of 5.46 percent, and capital expenditures are expected to be $28.3 million, an increase of 6.26 percent.

The board also voted to approve a contract with SRF Consulting Group to help develop its 2040 comprehensive plan.

The eight-phase plan will encompass land use, a traffic model, transportation, housing, parks and water resources. Two new components have been added: economic competitiveness, and resilience and sustainability.

SRF will begin work on the plan in late January. It must be submitted to the Metropolitan Council by the end of 2018.

At their Dec. 6 meeting, the board approved a $158,986 contract with Nelson Nygaard to conduct a transit needs study in Washington County. The nine-month study will identify existing services and gaps for "transit-dependent' residents, which include seniors, people with disabilities and low-income residents.They will formulate a plan based in part on talking to residents about their particular mobility needs and concerns.The county will pay for the Transit Needs Study with a $103,200 federal grant administered by the Metropolitan.