Feds end student aid for Globe U and MN School of Business

In its announcement Tuesday, the department said the for-profit school chain, which is headquartered in Woodbury, committed fraud by misrepresenting its criminal justice programs and the credit transfer procedure to other colleges.

Students at both schools will no longer be able to use Direct Student Loans, Pell Grants and other student aid for veterans effective Dec. 31.

In losing access to student loans and other forms of aid, the schools could face devastating financial hardship since most students use some form of aid to afford school.

A similar decision led to the closure of ITT Technical School, which shuttered all 130 of its U.S. campuses this summer.

“Globe and MSB preyed upon potential public servants – targeting those with a sincere desire to help their communities,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Education Ted Mitchell in a statement Tuesday. “These institutions misrepresented their programs, potentially misleading students, and abused taxpayer funds, and so violated federal law, which is why we removed them from the federal student aid program. This is a sober reminder that not all institutions deliver on their advertised promises.”

Following a number of student complaints, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson filed a lawsuit in 2014 against the schools alleging fraud and other misconducts. In September, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education began the process of revoking the schools' ability to operate after a judge ruled the for-profit schools fraudulently misled students into its criminal justice program.

The schools have been unable to enroll new students at its 10 Minnesota campuses. Globe and MSB enroll roughly 1,700 students in Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

A spokeswoman for the school chain said Globe is preparing a statement for students regarding the education department’s announcement.

The schools have until Dec. 20 to dispute the Department of Education's decision.