The 95-year-old man was last seen alive Thanksgiving evening when relatives dropped him off at his home in the 1200 block of South Fifth Avenue in Anoka. His was found dead by a relative who stopped by about 10:45 a.m. Monday to drop off groceries, investigators said in a prepared statement.

Family members identified the man as Albert J. Loehlein, according to a KMSP-TV report. Authorities have not yet confirmed his identity.

Investigators say it appears someone had rummaged through the house. A man was seen in the driveway Saturday morning, according to the Anoka County sheriff's office. The description given is only of a man, unknown race, wearing "winter clothing."

Those with information should call the Anoka County sheriff's office at 763-427-1212.

Friend runs over man when out snowplowing

ROSEVILLE, Minn.—Kirk Almendinger and Ronald Chrast were plowing snow together in Roseville early Wednesday morning when Almendinger hopped out of his truck to talk to Chrast.

When they were finished talking, Chrast put his Chevy pickup truck in reverse and accidentally ran over Almendinger, 60, of Forest Lake, police said.

The accident occurred about 4:20 a.m. in the parking lot of FedEx at 2560 Long Lake Road. Almendinger, who also worked as a dentist, died later that night at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

"They had just finished plowing the lot, and they were speaking with one another — determining where they would be going next to plow — when the accident occurred," Lorne Rosand, a spokeswoman for the Roseville police, said.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, and Chrast has not been charged with a crime, Rosand said.

Almendinger was pinned under the frame of Chrast's truck on the left front side, and the truck had to be lifted by a jack once paramedics arrived, Rosand said.

Almendinger, who was not breathing and had no pulse when paramedics arrived, regained a pulse after EMTs performed CPR for 15 minutes, Rosand said. He died about 8:20 p.m. at Hennepin County Medical Center due to complications from injuries he received.

Moorhead bus driver fired for using racial slur after kicking students off bus

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead school bus driver who is accused of using a racial slur as he abandoned about 20 students in the city's industrial park has been fired, according to the company that employed him.

The driver was let go Friday, Nov. 25, after what happened Tuesday, Nov. 22, said Greg Nord, manager of Red River Trails, a company contracted to provide buses and drivers for the Moorhead School District.

Nord declined to release the name of the driver, a white man who's about 50 years old. Superintendent Lynne Kovash said the driver was taking Horizon Middle School students home on Tuesday afternoon before he left them stranded in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue South.

Kovash said there was apparently some sort of disruptive behavior on the bus, and the frustrated driver told the students to get off the bus.

One of the students told WDAY-TV that the driver called students the N-word when they exited the bus. Kovash said students have told the school district the same thing. The superintendent said "quite a few" of the students on the bus were black.

Moorhead man dead after police respond to domestic

MOORHEAD — Police have identified a Moorhead man who died early Monday, Nov. 28, from what they say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The body of Thomas J. Scheibel, 28, was found in an apartment about 2:30 a.m. Monday after police were called to the area shortly after midnight on a report of a physical domestic involving a gun.

According to police, officers arrived at the apartment building and set up a perimeter around the suspect's apartment. A woman had earlier escaped from the apartment to a neighboring apartment to report that her male roommate threatened her with a gun and that her young child was still inside the apartment.

After police were unable to establish communications with the male inside the apartment, SWAT members entered the apartment and discovered Scheibel dead.

The child was found safe.

The incident remains under investigation.

DNR selects members for statewide deer advisory committee

ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has selected a 20-member advisory committee to provide the agency with feedback and advice on deer management as it develops a statewide deer plan.

"These committee members represent a broad range of interests," said Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader. "We'll use recommendations from the committee and broader public input as we set strategic direction and guiding principles for deer management."

During the next year, the Deer Management Plan Advisory Committee will review technical information and also public input that will be collected this winter through regional public meetings, online and through written comments. The committee will make recommendations to the DNR for the plan that will be in effect for 10 years.

Committee members represent archery, firearm and muzzleloader hunters as well as nonhunters, landowners; farmers; livestock producers; land managers; wildlife photographers; local government officials; community activists; natural resource scientists; public health officials; and members and employees of hunting, conservation and agricultural organizations.