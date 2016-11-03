Longtime Bulletin reporter Judy Spooner dies

A well-known figure in the community, Spooner covered just about every news beat in her four-decade career as a reporter, photographer and columnist. She reported stories that took her from school events to government meetings, churches to parades, people’s living rooms to the hidden corners of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island Township.

Spooner retired from the Bulletin in 2013. She suffered a major stroke two years later, the effects of which required round-the-clock care. She entered Norris Square Senior Living in fall 2015 and in November began receiving hospice care, where she remained until her death early Thursday. She was 75.

Spooner’s husband, Gary, said funeral arrangements are pending.

Check back for more on Judy Spooner.