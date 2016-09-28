Middle Eastern quick serve opens in Woodbury

A new fast-casual restaurant serving up Middle Eastern classics like Shawarma and Falafel opened Wednesday in Woodbury.

The Naf Naf Grill, an Illinois-based chain, is opening its fifth Minnesota location on Sept. 28 after announcing earlier this year it had signed a lease in Woodbury’s CityPlace development.

The restaurant will also be holding a grand opening event and will be giving away a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Serving up shawarma, a roasted meat that spin cooks over an open flame, customers will have their pick of chicken or steak. The meat is shaved off the spit and customers have their pick of either rice, couscous, hummus, salad or a freshly baked pita.

The Naf Naf grill also serves falafel as a vegetarian protein option.

"For a lot of people, we're providing them a journey to the Middle East," said Naf Naf Grill co-CEO David Sloan. "I think people are tired of subs or tired of burritos and want something new."

Much like other fast-casual chains, staff prepare the food in front of customers.

Since coming to the Minnesotan market, the chain operates in Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, downtown Minneapolis and near the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus. An Eagan store is slated to open in 2017.

With the completion of CityPlace, Sloan said the decision to open a chain in Woodbury fit well with other locations the chain has opened in recent years.

Sloan said the chain plans to open almost 30 stores across the country by the end of the year.

The restaurant will employ about 20 to 25 employees. About half will be full-time, Sloan said.

Its hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and is located at 265 Radio Drive.

For more information about the Naf Naf Grill, visit the Facebook page under the same name or online at nafnafgrill.com.