Woodbury history snapshots
In 2017, we celebrate the 50th year of the city of Woodbury.
A few facts about the past:
- 1844 — White settlers first came to Woodbury.
- 1858 — Red Rock Township was formed.
- 1859 — Red Rock Township's name was changed to Woodbury Township, named after Levi Woodbury, a New Hampshire judge and friend of the first town board chairman.
- 1920s — Living by the motto "We are laborers together," the ladies of Woodbury Community Club were a driving force behind activities that helped people in Woodbury.
- 1947 — Men were allowed to join the Woodbury Community Club.
- 1965 — A joint incorporation with Cottage Grove was denied by a vote of Woodbury Township residents. If the proposal had been ratified, the village of Washington would've been formed.
- Jan. 1, 1965 — Howard Radke was hired as Woodbury Township's first full-time employee.
- April 1, 1965 — William Krueger became the first full-time town clerk in Woodbury.
- Feb. 14, 1967 — A petition to incorporate the township as a village was ratified by election.
- April 4, 1967 — Woodbury's first Village Council was elected: Orville Bielenberg, mayor; Stanley Olander, councilman at large; Francis Sheppard, Fred Strong and Robert Wolterstorff, councilmen from their respective precincts.
- 1970s — The first shopping malls came to Woodbury.
- 1974 — Ojibway Park was funded by taxpayers after a successful park referendum.
- 1983 — Developers proposed a pari-mutuel horseracing track
- 1986 — Travel By Nelson opened in Seasons Market, near the intersection of Radio Drive and Tamarack Road.
- Nov. 5, 1987 — The Woodbury Bulletin published its first edition of the weekly newspaper.
- Sept. 22, 1993 — Bill Hargis is named Woodbury mayor.
- 1999 — Sheree Powers bought Travel By Nelson from Gary and Sandra Schmidt, who mentored her before the transaction.
- 2002 and 2003 — Central Park was built.
- 2003 — Seven concerned citizens started the Friends of Woodbury, raising money for a the purchase of a grand piano for Central Park the following year.
- 2005 — Friends of Woodbury officially became Woodbury Community Foundation.
Sources: Travel By Nelson, Woodbury Community Foundation, Woodbury Bulletin, and the Woodbury Heritage Commission's "Woodbury: A Past To Remember"