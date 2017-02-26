MN Boychoir to perform

The choir, founded in 1962, is the oldest boy choir in the metropolitan area. Graduates of the boychoir program are invited to return to sing in Allegro. Those singers, ages 14-18, come from many communities throughout the Twin Cities, rehearse once a week, and perform works for tenor and bass.

The church is located at 1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury. For details, visit www.kingofkingswoodbury.org.