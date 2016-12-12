Christmas Palooza draws 500 volunteers

Jane Halbert of King of Kings described the volunteers as "like cheerful elves... We will be the hands and feet of Christ during this holy season."

People of all ages served side by side to help those in need by:

• making 126 small fleece tie blankets as bedding for the Animal Humane Society in Woodbury;

• sorting toys donated by Woodbury residents, in preparation for the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf's toy distribution to 630 children;

• repackaging 720 pounds of bulk dog and cat food into baggies for distribution to food shelf customers;

• creating 356 snowman tray favors and writing 561 Christmas cards for guests at Minneapolis Veterans Home and Minneapolis Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center;

• making 2,160 classroom craft project kits for teachers to use at partner schools associated with Linaje Escogido Church, Honduras;

• assembling 2,000 bags of food to be distributed to food-insecure School District 833 kids who use weekend food packs;

• and putting together and wrapping 530 boxes of personal care items for homeless people served by The Salvation Army's Shoebox of Love program.