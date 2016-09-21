Things were bad for Kellen Giddings. Until they got worse.

A brain tumor robbed him of his vision in his left eye. Doctors removed most of the tumor, but Kellen contracted meningitis after the surgery, which triggered a stroke. He essentially had to relearn how to use his arms and legs.

All this for a kid who is barely four years old.

"He still doesn't really understand," said Kellen's mother, Nicole Giddings of Woodbury. "What we've tried to explain to him is that he had something in his brain that needed to come out. What do you say to a three-year-old? It's hard enough for us to understand, much less a three-year-old."

Kellen is back in preschool at Primrose School of Woodbury, where he plays and learns alongside his classmates. But the future holds considerable uncertainty. More problems are likely to manifest themselves as he grows older; the extent of possible damage to his brain won't even be known until he reaches puberty.

Meanwhile, he faces years of physical, cognitive and speech therapy. He will likely require additional surgery or radiation treatments to remove a piece of the tumor that doctors deemed too risky to take out the first time.

"What we've been told is that he will continue to need services most likely for the rest of his life," Nicole Giddings said. "Most of it is due to the unknown nature of what's going to happen."

Some of the most promising therapies are experimental or considered elective by health insurance companies, his mother said. A fundraiser for Kellen's ongoing care is scheduled for Saturday at Ray J's American Grill in Woodbury, noon to 4 p.m. There will be food, a bean bag tourney, silent auction and college football.

The ordeal began earlier this year, when Kellen's left eye appeared to be moving out of alignment with his right. A pediatric ophthalmologist diagnosed a lazy eye, but Nicole and husband Chris got a second opinion. An MRI revealed a "clementine-sized tumor' in his pituitary gland, which is located near the base of the brain.

"When someone says, 'Your kid has a tumor' you really can't sleep very well," Nicole Giddings said.

Kellen endured ten hours of brain surgery in May. A week later, his parents brought him home. The next day, his mother noticed fluid leaking from a hole in his lower back, where doctors had made a lumbar puncture. The boy was diagnosed with meningitis.

The swelling damaged both sides of his frontal lobe. He spent five weeks of intense rehabilitation at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare.

"He's made some really significant progress since he had his stroke," Nicole Giddings said. "We have a lot of people to thank for that. His therapists were amazing."

The family has set up a facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Kellen%20Cares.

"We knew we were in a very uphill battle," his mother said. "But he's so feisty. People can see the determination...on his face."

The fundraiser for Kellen is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ray J's American Grill, 9854 Norma Lane in Woodbury. Tickets are available in advance for $15 adult & $10 per child, $18/$12 at the door.

Advance tickets are available by emailing Tonyah@primrosewoodbury.com.