Secrets to living to 100: bridge, and a healthy childhood

Naomi Genevieve (Skarison) Nielsen turned 100 years old July 28, 2016, and received from her fellow Woodbury Bridge Club players an honorary membership to the club.

"Naomi is an active member, an excellent bridge player and plays at least twice a week," Carol Seifert said. "She enjoys eager partners, friendships, fun bridge and plans to continue both competitive and social bridge with the Woodbury Bridge Club for many more years."

Nielsen was born in Velva, N.D., and lives in Woodbury and stays active by playing cards.

Seifert assisted Nielsen in answering a few questions for the Woodbury Bulletin:

Woodbury Bulletin: Where have you lived in your 100 years?

Naomi Nielsen: Velva, N.D., Fargo, N.D., St. Paul, Maplewood, Woodbury. My Grandfather Skarison came to the U.S. by ship. He was Norwegian and landed in the U.S. and enlisted in the Civil War, as that way he got food and lodging, and I think they paid $50 to the enlistee. After the war ended he settled in North Dakota, came to Velva, and married Lenora Welo, my grandmother.

They had many children and one—the oldest brother—was T. Welo, from Norway, who became a North Dakota senator for two terms, and one term in the North Dakota House of Representatives. He believed in education and all of their children went to college in North Dakota.

Then I changed the pattern of going to North Dakota and graduated from the University of Minnesota, worked at 3M for 33 years.

I married Borg Nielsen, born in Denmark, and we bought a house in Park Hills, Woodbury, in 1970.

WB: You seem to connect to other senior citizens through playing cards. What is your favorite thing about playing cards?

NN: I like playing cards, bridge, cribbage, 500, internal rummy because you meeting interesting people and make friends.

WB: Why should others join the Woodbury Bridge Club?

NN: Always fun, and you meet many lovely and interesting people.

WB: What other activities do you, or have you, enjoyed the most in your lifetime?

NN: Borg and I golfed.

We spent winters in Mesa, Ariz., I still do, and in the summer at our lake cottage in Ottertail County, Minn.

WB: To what do you attribute your long, happy life?

NN: I don't know why I lived so long. I had breast and skin cancer—both cured. Maybe my healthy childhood. We lived eight blocks from school and had to go home for lunch, so as a child I had a lot of exercise.