Applebee's collects for Muscular Dystrophy
The two Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Woodbury are taking part in a nationwide fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association that runs through St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17. Proceeds from the campaign will support a local child's trip to Camp True Friends, a MDA summer camp in Maple Lake, Minn.
Customers may purchase MDA Shamrock pinups for any amount starting at $1. Each Shamrock will be signed by the customer and displayed at the restaurant.
Applebee's has two locations in Woodbury: 7250 Valley Creek Plaza and 10150 Hudson Road, Suite 164.