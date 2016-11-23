Turkey time, in the words of Royal Oaks first graders

With guidance from teachers Mary Gelbmann, Ann Vogel, Vicki Waldo and Rebecca Zelgert, little writers and artists asked to share their breadth of knowledge with Woodbury Bulletin readers. Follow the directions in words and pictures as you prepare for the holiday season.

More recipes and renditions are posted online at woodburybulletin.com.

How to have the best tharsgivan evr

sep 1 my Dad hnst for the trkeys taen I pot the trkeys in the fic

sep 2 I set the toimr to a haf awr

then sep 3 I sat the Dintavolten I tak ot the trkeys

they I let teh gest ariv

That is how you have the Best thars evr.

Erica Walas

How to coock a turkey

Heiow I will show you how to coock a turkey today, but am I just gesing?

Ferste you beiye it and that was step 1.

step 2 go houwm and poult it in the freij for a day.

step 3 I tacke it out of the freij and I poult it in the uvein for an howuer

I tacke it out and poult it on a faeinsey playite and poult steroabares in a serchkel aerouwnd it. Then you can eat it.

Sarah Malik

How To Cook A Turkey

Do you know how to cook a Turkey? I will tell you how.

Step 1: Buy the turkey.

Step 2: Pout The turkey in a pian.

Step 3: Cook the turkey

Step 4: Eat the turkey.

Ben Zamora

How To Cook A Turkey

I will tell you how to cook a turkey.

Step 1: Take the turkey out of the fridge.

Step 2: Put it in a pan.

Step 3: Tie the turkeys legs.

Step 4: Cook the turkey for 1 hour and 60 minutes.

Step 5: When the turkey is done, we eat it!

Jackson Brinker

How to cook a turkey

3 packs of matchs a bow and aerow a pack of shock boms.

Then get some frends that have the same tings.

And water go into the woods. Look for the turkey.

If you find it then fire the matchs and coner it. Then shock it then fier a mach at it then tacke it home and then let your dad cook it.

Happy thanksgiving.

John Collins

How to cook a trkey

Step 1 me and my Dad go to a stor and buy a prfict trkey. I think it would cost 20 dallrs.

Step 2 me and my Dad bring the trkey home to show Mom.

Mom likes it.

Now Mom pots it in the ovin.

Step 3 I think Mom kept it in for an huor Mom went to the ovin and toke it out of the ovin.

Step 4 when it is cooled off Mom pots it on a fantsy plat and my Dad pots salid around it and finly are gests ariv.

Maggie Durnick

How to Cook a Turkey.

I will tell you how to cook a turkey?

Step 1: buy the turkey.

Step 2: you put in in the pan.

Step 3: Cook the turkey.

Step 4: eat the turkey.

Austin Schoen

How To Cook A Turkey

Do you want to know how to cook a turkey? I will tell you.

Step 1 you buy a turkey.

Step 2 bring it home.

Step 3 put it in the frige for five minutes.

Step 4 tack it out.

Step 5 put all the things you want on it.

Step 6 put it in the ofen.

Step 7 it can be 90 dagres.

Step 8 tack it out of the ofen.

Step 9 set the tabl.

Step 10 put it on the tabl.

Step 11 stuf the stufing in.

Step 12 you can eat the turkey!

Ananya Kartha

How to cook a turkey

Sap. 1 My dad and I go to the sor and we biey a turkey for 100.99.

Sap. 2 My dad and I go back home and pet the turkey in the frech.

Sap. 3 My dad and I tak the turkey out of the frech and pet the turkey in the ovin at 555 degrees.

Sap. 4 My dad and I pat the turkey in for 3 hrws in 30 minutes.

Sap. 5 My dad and I tack the turkey out of the ovin and pat the thurkey on ai plat.

Sap. 6 pot the turkey on the tabl

Sap 7 My dad and I pat salied arad the turkey.

Makayla Sawyer

How to make a turkey

You biy a good and fat turkey. Put the turkey in the refrgrader for three minits. Then you put it in the oven for five minits.

When my family is here all of us will eat the turkey and have a fun time eating together.

Paige Baden

How to Cook a Turkey

First, put milk on the turkey. Next, put vegetables on it. Then, add flour.

Cook at 2:00 degrees for 7 minutes seconds.

Serve with mashed potatoes.

Mady F

how to make a turkey

First buy a turkey. Then pat salt and pepper on teh turkey. Then cook it. When you heve the ding use a cooking mintin to to the get the turkey out. you can make stuffing to eat to. That is how you make a turkey.

Alexal Reich

How to Cook a Turkey

First, boe a terkea

Next, charcole grill

Thn, ceca it

Cook at 100 degrees for howr minutes.

Serve with mast ptatows.

Matthew

How TO COOK A Turkey

Cooking a turkey is a lot of fun.

Step 1: By a turkey.

Step 2: Put the turkey in the RefijRatR.

Step 3: Tak the turkey owt of the RefijaRatR

Step 4: Pat the turkey in the avin

Step 5: now the turkey is ReteD t be eten.

Emanuel Almedia

How to Cook a Turkey

First, Catc a turkey.

Next, Take the feathers off.

Then, Put it in the aven.

Cook at 70 degrees for 5 minutes.

Serve with Salad Stuffing and eggs.

Tatiana

How to Cook a Turkey

First, get a turkey.

Next, stuf it with stufing.

Then, qut it in the uvin.

Cook at sixd dgres for haf in awr.

Serve with mash btados.

Charlie

Use the microwave

Step 1 Your mom bice the Turkeys. Step 2 You levit for 10 minute.

Then Lie your dad tie it out or you yuw the mirojve.

then you gid the plia. then you gid the Turkeys. and you put it on the platr.

Aiden Truong

How to Cook a Turkey

First, go to the turkey farm.

and get 2 grown. ups.

Then, cook it on the oven.

Cook at 10 degrees for 60 minutes.

Serve with stuffing.

Sullivan Born

come back here!!!

first you need to go to a turkey farm. When you get the turkey you will need to kill it and take the feathers out.

Then put the turkey in the oven. Cook the turkey for one hour.

When the turkey is done you can put sesoning on the turkey. After you put sesoning on you can eat it.

Sophia

How To Cook A Turkey

do you now how to Cook a turkey?

First Biy a turkey. Next Cook the turkey befor you poit the safen in.

Then you poit sezen on the turkey.

Finally you cen et the turkey.

Corrine Carpenter

How To Cook A Turkey

How To Cook A Turkey. I will tell you.

First: Take the turkey out of the refrigerator.

Next Put it in a pan.

Then I put it in the ovin.

Finally eat it.

Miki Vue

How To Cook A Turkey

Cooking a turkey is essy to do.

Step 1: Buy a turkey.

Step 2: Go home and poot it in the frige.

Step 3: Take it out of the frige and poot it on a pan, stuf it, poot seezaning on it, and poot lemen joos on it.

Step 4: Poot it in the ovin at 118 degrees fore 5 hours.

Step 5: Take it out of the ovin and eat it!

Harper Vossen

How to Cook a Turkey

First, Biy a turkey.

Next, choPoff the fat.

Then, cookit.

Cook at 100 degrees for a holiday.

Serve with salt.

Leilani

How to Cook a Turkey

First, put stuffing on.

Next, put salt and pepper.

Then, put eggs.

Cook at 60 degrees for 4 minutes.

Serve with brad and wotl.

Mia

On the stove and in the uvin

The first thing put on the turkey

the turkey gos on the stove

than you put the turkey in the uvin

Maddie

How to Cook a Turkey

First, cook the turkey on the stove.

Next, spice the turkey.

Then, salt and pepper the turkey.

Cook at 5 degrees for 6 minutes.

Serve with stuffing.

Levi

How to cook a turkey.

Frist you bye the turkey or hant for a turkey.

An than you bye the turkey for 40$. An than you put the turkey in the refrigerator. An than you bake it for 30 minutes.

An than you eat the turkey.

Lucas Munson

How to Cook a Turkey

First, get a Turkey.

Next, 18 gais of MOK.

Then, put it in the oven.

Cook at 20 degrees for 5 minutes.

Serve with stuffing.

MAX

How to Cook a Turkey

First, go to the farm.

Next, cook the turkey.

Then, Pat milk on the turkey.

Cook at 5 degrees for 5 minutes.

Serve with stuffing.

Kinsley

how to cook a turkey

1: We hunt a turkey for the day.

2: We put it in the oven for 5 minutes.

3: we take it out.

4: we eat the turkey!

Peter McKliget

How to Cook a Turkey

I will tell you how to cook a turkey.

I by a turkey. Put a Turkey in a pot. I Put the Lemons in the Turkey. I cook the turkey.

then I eat it.

Dan Vo

How To Cook a Turkey

Cook a turkey is fun.

Step 1: Take it out of the refiregerater.

Step 2: Put in the oven.

Step 3: Put it in for 5 min.

Step 4: Put stuffing in it.

Step 5: Tie the turkeys legs.

Step 6: Put spicy suace in it.

Step 7: Put leaves 3 lemoans.

Step 8: Cut it up!

Step 9: Set the table.

Step 10: Eat the turkey.

Hannah Haile

How To Cook A Turkey

Do you now How to cook a turkey I will tale you?

Step 1: Go to traerget and buy the Turkey.

Stap 2: Pout The Turkey in the pot.

Stap 3: Poit the oreng on.

Stap 4: Point the stafing in it.

Step 5: Ti the lags.

Step 6: Cook it.

Christian Yang