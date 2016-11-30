Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wanted: vintage videos

    By William Loeffler Today at 12:15 p.m.

    Woodbury

    To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the City of Woodbury is asking residents for vintage home videos of city parks, sporting and community events and school functions.

    Footage shot before 2000 is preferred. The results could be featured in a special produced by the South Washington County Telecommunications Commission.

    Digital files loaded on flash drives are preferred, but DVDs or VHS tapes also will be accepted. Residents will also need to sign and submit a release form, which can be downloaded and printed at

    Drop" target="_blank">ci.woodbury.mn.us/images/media_release_form.pdf.

    Drop

    off your memories at Woodbury City Hall, 8301 Valley Creek Road, or mail them to the South Washington County Telecommunications Commission, c/o Bob McSherry, 6939 Pine Arbor Drive, No. 106, Cottage Grove, MN 55106

    Submissions are due Friday, Jan. 13.

    For more information email Bob McSherry at bob@swctc.org, or call 651-458-9241, ext. 4.

    Explore related topics:LifeFamilywoodburysouth washington county
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
    Advertisement