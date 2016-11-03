Laura Sobiech speaks at Mahtomedi church Nov. 6

Sobiech is the author of "Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way," a memoir of her family's faith journey during Zach's osteosarcoma and death.

Copies of the book will be available before and after worship services for $20 cash or check.

Zach and his family raised awareness about cancer and their faith journey through Zach's internationally successful song "Clouds." For more information, visit flyalittlehigher.com.

St. Andrew's Lutheran Church is located at 900 Stillwater Road in Mahtomedi. For more information, contact Joe Holmberg at (651) 762-9116 or jholmberg@saintandrews.org.

Additional information can be found at saintandrews.org.