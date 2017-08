The scrambler ride at the Woodbury Days event whips around two fairgoers Aug. 27. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9

Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens greets the crowd on Queens Drive as she rides in the Woodbury Days Parade. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

The color guard helps lead the Woodbury Days Grand Parade on Sunday. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

Reggie Broberg hit the bull’s-eye at the Thrivent Financial dunk tank, knocking his mother, Kim Broberg, into the water on the 6-year-old's first throw Aug. 26. Thrivent organized the dunk tank with the Woodbury Lions Club to raise money for the Woodbury Lions Veterans Memorial. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

Two Woodbury Days eventgoers prepare to be locked into a cart on the Zipper, a dizzying ride that spins, flips and plunges riders at high speeds. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

Robotics teams from East Ridge High School, Woodbury High School, the Math and Science Academy and Mounds Park Academy offered demonstrations for Woodbury Days event goers to try out devices devices the teams spent six weeks building. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia. 6 / 9

Nadia Ghafoor gives her fellow Little Miss Woodbury Madison Kasel a boost as the royal family tests their strength at the Woodbury Days National Guard tent Aug. 26. Reigning Miss Woodbury Abby Fischer, right, and Little Miss Woodbury Princess Imani Colfield, left, both of whom were crowned in 2016, cheered on their royal family members. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

Ian Gandhi, right, a 10th grader on the Woodbury High School robotics team, demonstrates how to operate his team's robot. Woodbury Days event-goers could test out operating a robot for $1, which the teams collected as donations. Ian's father, Raj Gandhi, who coaches his son's team, said some of the test runs were a little rocky. "It's usually the tiniest kids would want to drive the robots most," he said Aug. 27. "Sometimes they get it, sometimes they don't." Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9