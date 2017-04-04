No fooling: April 1 Woodbury Expo a success

The expo included an extensive sampling of Woodbury businesses. There was also a vehicle fair in the parking lot and an improved food court in the activities center. Several new vendors — including Culver's, Piada Italian Street Food, Willow Coffee and Gigi's Cupcakes — debuted their edibles at the expo, which was organized by the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees also enjoyed live performances by the New Life Academy Morningstar Choir, Woodbury Dance Center and Aspire Music Academy.

