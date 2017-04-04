Search
    No fooling: April 1 Woodbury Expo a success

    By William Loeffler Today at 9:18 a.m.
    Peter Bloedel of Perpetual Vaudville performed at the Woodbury Community Expo Saturday at East Ridge High School. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)1 / 5
    Alexis Lamprecht, 11, drops Jared Doran, 15, during a martial arts demonstration by Excel Lifeforce Martial Arts at the Woodbury Community Expo. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)2 / 5
    3 / 5
    Twin Cities magician, Peter Bloedel, performs his act at the Woodbury Community Expo main stage. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)4 / 5
    Miles Rauk, 5, takes a gander at a tractor from the Woodbury Department of Public Works. The tractor was part of the Vechicle Fair at Saturday’s Woodbury Community Expo at East Ridge High School. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)5 / 5

    The weather couldn't have been better for Saturday's Woodbury Community Expo at East Ridge High School. But while it might have been tempting to stay outside and enjoy the sunshine, that would have meant missing out on the games, food, facepainting, prizes and entertainment inside.

    The expo included an extensive sampling of Woodbury businesses. There was also a vehicle fair in the parking lot and an improved food court in the activities center. Several new vendors — including Culver's, Piada Italian Street Food, Willow Coffee and Gigi's Cupcakes — debuted their edibles at the expo, which was organized by the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

    Attendees also enjoyed live performances by the New Life Academy Morningstar Choir, Woodbury Dance Center and Aspire Music Academy.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
