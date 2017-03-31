Cars race at 4 seconds in Pinewood Derby

Any Boy Scout can race in the district Pinewood Derby set for Saturday.

In the local competition late this month, each Scout's car raced six separate heats, once in each lane of the track. Then, awards were handed out based on the average time for the six heats.

The grand champions (first- through fifth-place overall out of 104 cars total):

• Chase Ehlers, a first-grader from Tiger Den 3, driving CHASE ME IF YOU CAN, with an average time of 3.9124 seconds, first place

• Chris Burton, third grade, Bear Den 8, Firestar, 3.9147 seconds, second place

• Kaoni Sampoang, kindergarten, Lion Den 2, THE FLASH, 3.9380 seconds, third place

• Cam Fischer, third grade, Bear Den 7, Old Car, 3.9524 seconds, fourth place

• Owen Nielsen, first grade, Tiger Den 11, Bob, 3.9546 seconds, fifth place

Additional awards were handed out for the safest driver (aka slowest car), as well as Scout favorite car, best Scout-themed car, fastest-looking car, and most unique car.

The Northern Star Council Derby is scheduled to be held Saturday, June 3, at Base Camp, located near Fort Snelling. The council race is open to all participants. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and racing starts at 10 a.m. depending on the age bracket. For more information, visit northernstarbsa.org/2017-pinewood-derby.

To join Cub Scouts, visit beascout.scouting.org.