Woodbury hosts its golden birthday party

Admission is free and open to all.

Activities will include: live music, robotics demonstrations, an opportunity to meet the police K-9 unit, a chance to inspect the Public Safety Department fleet of vehicles, face painting, a balloon maker, free admission at the Lookout Ridge Indoor Playground, and food available for purchase from Kowalski's Market and Piada Italian Street Food at Central Park.

At the R.H. Stafford Library there will be button-making, bedtime stories and a coloring contest.

At the YMCA, there will be a relaxation and inspiration station, bounce house, interactive robotics demonstration and a craft activity sponsored by Artists of Woodbury.

The Woodbury Community Foundation will hold a Heritage Fair from 5-9 p.m. Everyone is invited to learn more about the history of Woodbury, and stay for food, music and games for the whole family.