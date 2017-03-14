Garden U set in Hudson
The St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners Association will hold its annual Garden U Saturday, March 18, at Hudson House Hotel, 1616 Crestview Drive in Hudson, Wis., off Interstate 94 at Carmichael Road, exit 2.
On-site registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The $30 fee includes admission, lunch, speakers, vendor booths and door prizes. To preregister, mail a check payable to SCVMGA, to Barrette-SCVMGA, 1358 County Road V, Houlton, Wis., 54082. For details, call 715-549-6438 or stcroixvlymga@pressenter.com.