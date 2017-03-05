QPR suicide prevention class
"Question, Persuade and Refer," a free presentation that covers the three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Gladstone Community Center, 1945 Manton St. in Maplewood.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota sponsors the program which is an emergency response to someone in crisis.
Preregistration is required. For details and to register, contact NAMI at 651-645-2948 or see "classes" at namihelps.org.