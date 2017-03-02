Woodbury THRIVES plans new season
Woodbury THRIVES action planning teams will meet to plan for the coming season from 4:15-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Eagle Valley Golf Course banquet room.
All action planning team members are invited to attend as well as anyone interested in making Woodbury a healthy community. Light refreshments will be provided.
If you plan to attend, email info@woodburythrives.org. For details, contact Simi Patnaik, Woodbury THRIVES project manager, at simi.patnaik@gmail.com or Roger Green, leadership team project chair, at rgreen1254@aol.com.