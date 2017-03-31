Historic Courthouse to hold Victorian tea
The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater invites everyone to a Victorian tea from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The program, "Star-Crossed Lovers: Historic Tales of 'I Do and I Don't,'" will be presented by the Minnesota Historical Society.
Tickets are $40 per person for the five-course meal catered by the Lake Elmo Inn and program.
Reservations are requested. For details, call 651-275-7075 or visit www.co.washington.mn.us/hc. The Historic Courthouse is located at 101 West Pine St. in Stillwater.