    Historic Courthouse to hold Victorian tea

    By Woodbury Bulletin Staff Today at 6:56 a.m.

    The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater invites everyone to a Victorian tea from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

    The program, "Star-Crossed Lovers: Historic Tales of 'I Do and I Don't,'" will be presented by the Minnesota Historical Society.

    Tickets are $40 per person for the five-course meal catered by the Lake Elmo Inn and program.

    Reservations are requested. For details, call 651-275-7075 or visit www.co.washington.mn.us/hc. The Historic Courthouse is located at 101 West Pine St. in Stillwater.

