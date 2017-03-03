Sloppy, Gooey, Slimes in Woodbury

Retired Woodbury science teacher Bob Schumacher ran the class, which is aimed to teach kids ages 4-11 the basic concepts of chemistry.

"This is the best class ever," one child interjected, followed later by a chorus of yays when instructor Schumacher told the class they'd be using glow-in-the-dark powder for one of the experiments.

Though all of the ingredients used were harmless, Schumacher also stressed the importance of safety when working with chemicals and other materials in science classes.

The two-hour-long class saw students make colorful flubber, a sticky rubbery material made of glue and cornstarch, as well as homemade silly putty that glows in the dark.

Best of all, the kids got to take home their sticky creations. There was, however, only one catch.

As they left, they have to tell Schumacher the password: Thank you.