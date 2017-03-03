Search
    Sloppy, Gooey, Slimes in Woodbury

    By Youssef Rddad Today at 8:53 a.m.
    Instructor Bob Schumacher pours glue into Kendall Kor's bowl. The glue was one of two ingredients used to make "flubber," a goopy and rubbery material. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)1 / 4
    It was "Sloppy, Gooey, Slimes!" time on Feb. 20, 2017 at Evergreen West Park in Woodbury. With the day off from school for Presidents Day, Science Explorers Instructor Bob Schumacher led demonstrations for 15 kids that saw them make sticky, gooey creations using elementary-level chemistry. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)2 / 4
    There was a lot of laughs coming from Donovan Andrianotahina, during the "Sloppy, Gooey, Slimes!" class Monday. The five-year-old said he thought the class was "the best," and he even got to take home his red flubber experiment. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)3 / 4
    Kendall Kor, 9, lets gravity stretch her homemade flubber into her bowl. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)4 / 4

    On Feb. 20, a group of 15 youngsters made an ooey, gooey mess of the Evergreen West Park building Woodbury.

    With Presidents Day off from school, they were attending the "Sloppy, Gooey, Slimes!" program that morning.

    Retired Woodbury science teacher Bob Schumacher ran the class, which is aimed to teach kids ages 4-11 the basic concepts of chemistry.

    "This is the best class ever," one child interjected, followed later by a chorus of yays when instructor Schumacher told the class they'd be using glow-in-the-dark powder for one of the experiments.

    Though all of the ingredients used were harmless, Schumacher also stressed the importance of safety when working with chemicals and other materials in science classes.

    The two-hour-long class saw students make colorful flubber, a sticky rubbery material made of glue and cornstarch, as well as homemade silly putty that glows in the dark.

    Best of all, the kids got to take home their sticky creations. There was, however, only one catch.

    As they left, they have to tell Schumacher the password: Thank you.

