Cub Scouts Kaoni Sampoang and Eli Ratnayake walk past a display of cakes backed by their fellow scouts, with help from their parents. Over 60 cakes were on display during the February meeting of Pack 60 at New Life Academy in Woodbury. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

Den 2 Cub Scouts Isaac Hoffman, Logan Watson, Matt Burton and Benji Blake (from left) prepare for a parade at the Feburary meeting of Pack 60 at New Life Academy in Woodbury. The evening featured over 60 cakes baked by scouts and their parents and decorated with one of six themes. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

Cub Scout Pack 60 held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at New Life Academy in Woodbury. The evening featured a science demonstration using eggs and a glass of water, a car parade from Den 2 scouts and over 60 cakes baked by scouts and their parents and decorated with one of six themes. The scouts got to vote for their favorite cake. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)