Chili benefit adds mac and cheese, human foosball

Activities will include chili tasting, live music and games for children. Tickets are $10 per person in advance or $12 at the door. Children, 12 and younger, will be admitted free. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will help support the Christian Cupboard. Each dollar donated will be matched on a pro-rata basis by Minnesota FoodShare.

The event, part of the annual March campaign for Minnesota FoodShare month, is supported by Thrivent Community-East Metro and the East Metro Financial Team of Thrivent Financial.

For details about sponsorship opportunities, email Greig Metzger, CCEFS executive director, at contact@christiancupboard.org.