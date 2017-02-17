Polar Plunge nets $95k in Woodbury for MN Special Olympics

“It takes courage, bravery and a little bit of crazy to be a Polar Plunger,” organizers said in a statement Friday. “Plungers put it all on the line as they jump to frozen glory to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.”

The funds raised go toward about 8,200 athletes to help them train and compete.

There are still a number of other Polar Plunge events scheduled in Minnesota.

Organizers encourage participants to wear unique and outrageous costumes on event day. Plungers need to raise at least $75 from other people, such as family, friends or colleagues.

Those brave enough can sign up for more events at plungemn.org.