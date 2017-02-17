Belwin Conservancy will hold open house Saturday

The event includes daytime and evening events, including open trails during the day, star gazing through a large telescope at night, and a chance to warm up around a campfire with warm drinks and s'mores.

It's free and open to the public. Organizers do, however, ask interested visitors to RSVP online so they don't run out of treats.

Tamsie Ringler, a local artist who's currently doing her residency at Belwin, will be holding a program at 7 p.m. Ringler is a landscape and community artist, and her program will focus on Earth as a form in space.

Earlier that day, the Belwin Conservancy will be opening its trails that wind up and down the 1,400 acres of preserved land in Afton and West Lakeland Township.

The conservancy has long hosted outdoor education for St. Paul Public School students.

The open house event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the day with evening events beginning at 6 p.m.

Due to some icy and muddy spots, organizers are asking night visitors to bring a flashlight and wear all-weather hiking boots.

The Belwin Conservancy's entrance is located at 1553 Stagecoach Trail S., Afton.

Visit belwin.org for more information or to RSVP.