Chili Hubbub supports local food shelf

So when Troy Miller of Minuteman Press came up with the Chili Hubbub, an idea for recruiting the next generation of supporters, the basis of his thought process centered around families helping families.

Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf started as the brainchild of Dick Wolf and a partnership of seven churches in the Woodbury and Oakdale area, which supported neighbors in need of food with many individual donations with few solicitations. With growth comes the need to ask for money.

Since CCEFS's inception in 1983, the organization's means of fundraising has shifted in some ways. Originally, the food shelf took a receptive approach, while serving 10 to 20 families a week.

"When that number becomes 130, that's a whole different deal," said Greig Metzger, executive director of CCEFS.

While thankful for the incoming volunteers and donations, the organization needed an influx of cash to stabilize the growing operation and drive financial support. In 2016, leaders in the local business community came up with an event — the Chili Hubbub — to engage residents at a reasonable price.

"The nexus of the event was to engage the community and families, and a recognition that we need more money so we can serve more people," Metzger said.

The 2017 Chili Hubbub is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 Fourth St., Oakdale.

The chili cook-off will pit defending champion Lake Elmo Inn against Lakes Tavern & Grill, Red Rock Cafe (Sheraton), Wayback Burger, Ronnally's Pizza, Tamarack Tap Room, Ze's Diner, Bierstube, Famous Dave's, Scheel's Catering, and Green Mill.

This year's Chili Hubbub includes a macaroni and cheese competition, in addition to a chili contest.

Human foosball is new this year. The competition, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers up to 16 teams of 10 or fewer people each. Entry cost is $200 a team, and each team member receives a ticket to the Chili Hubbub. The winning team receives a package of restaurant gift cards.

The event includes live music and kids entertainment, as well as beer, soda and sweets available for purchase.

The music lineup includes Leonard McCracken and Dave Carpenter at 11 a.m., Roady Tate at 11:50 a.m., Acoustic Cocktail (Steve and Lori Wietecki) at 12:40 p.m., Double Down Daredevils at 1:30 p.m., Esther Gullixson at 2:20 p.m., and Why Worry? (Bob and Glenda Niemiec) at 3:10 p.m.

The committee of the 2017 Chili Hubbub includes Metzger, Clint Jamison, Laurie Levine, Matthew Johnson, Troy Miller, Robin Anthony, Amanda Lathrop, Sandie Engstrom, Bob Niemiec, Alison Young, Theresa Janechek and Jill Theirl.

The committee started Chili Hubbub in March because it's Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, an initiative by which the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches has encouraged local residents to restock the state's food shelves each year since 1982.

"Our goal is to expand the universe of people who support us," Metzger said.

The Chili Hubbub is meant to raise people's awareness of CCEFS.

"You're doing something for a great cause," Metzger said.

The cost to attend the 2017 Chili Hubbub is the same as last year — $10 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger.

Businesses may sponsor the Chili Hubbub at the Jalapeno, Serrano, Tabasco and Habanero levels. Sponsorships are available for the best-chili ballot, kids entertainment zone, main stage and human foosball tournament.

CCEFS serves Woodbury, Oakdale, Landfall and part of south Maplewood. CCEFS is located on the lower level of Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays.

For more information, go to chilihubbub.com or send an email to contact@christiancupboard.org.