    Watch: Woodbury takes the 'Plunge' to support Special Olympics

    By Michael Brun Today at 12:37 p.m.
    Hundreds of so-called "Plungers" descended on Woodbury's Carver Lake Beach Saturday, Feb. 11, for the annual Polar Plunge, a leap into the freezing water to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

    Woodbury Public Safety led the way with the first jump, followed by scores of fundraiser teams that combined collected $87,895 for the event, according to the Polar Plunge Woodbury website

    Polar Plunge is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run program to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
    Advertisement