Watch: Woodbury takes the 'Plunge' to support Special Olympics
Hundreds of so-called "Plungers" descended on Woodbury's Carver Lake Beach Saturday, Feb. 11, for the annual Polar Plunge, a leap into the freezing water to support Special Olympics Minnesota.
Woodbury Public Safety led the way with the first jump, followed by scores of fundraiser teams that combined collected $87,895 for the event, according to the Polar Plunge Woodbury website.
Polar Plunge is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run program to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Look for more coverage in the upcoming Woodbury Bulletin print edition.