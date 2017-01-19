Cold Catfish Cup race postponed until February

The City of Woodbury announced Thursday that the Jan. 22 bike race, which is held every year at Carver Lake Park, will be moved to Sunday, Feb. 26.

Organizers say the weather hasn't cooperated like they'd hoped, and the warm and rainy weather has led to poor trail conditions.

"These weather conditions create subpar racing and trail conditions, which would fall short of the high standards the City of Woodbury, and Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop have for the event," the city said in a statement.

The high number of riders could also damage the trails and make them unrideable for the rest of the winter, the city said.

The event will remain the same next month, including rider check-in times, race schedules and awards.

Questions can be directed to Woodbury Parks and Recreation Specialist Reed Smidt: reed.smidt@woodburymn.gov or 651-714-3588.